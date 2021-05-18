Fort Worth Trial Lawyer Steve Laird Inducted into Prestigious International Society of Barristers

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucking, serious injury, and wrongful death attorney Steve Laird, founder of The Law Offices of Steven C. Laird, PC in Fort Worth, has been inducted into the exclusive International Society of Barristers.

The invitation-only organization is devoted to retaining access to trial by jury, as well as improving trial advocacy training, encouraging civility, and supporting and protecting the legal rights of all citizens. Selection follows a stringent vetting process by fellow trial lawyers and judges based on a candidate's abilities, experience, professional accomplishments, and ethical standards.

One of the nation's foremost trucking, serious injury, and wrongful death lawyers, Mr. Laird is known for his commitment to trial advocacy and advancing the legal profession's highest standards.

"My focus has always been on securing justice and holding companies and individuals responsible for the harm they have negligently caused," said Mr. Laird of his 41-year career. "I've been privileged to be entrusted with cases where we have returned record verdicts and effected real changes, but the real satisfaction is securing justice for a client and putting them and their families on the road to recovery."

In addition to his trial work, Mr. Laird is a frequent speaker on trucking and personal injury and wrongful death topics, including evidence, procedure, and ethics, and is one of a select group of attorneys in the nation to earn Board Certification in Truck Accident Law from the National Board of Trial Advocacy. He is also Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law and Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and as a Civil Trial Specialist by the National Board of Trial Advocacy.

Mr. Laird has held the position of president of the Texas Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), Fort Worth Trial Lawyers Association, and the Fort Worth Chapter of ABOTA. He has received the annual Professionalism Award from the College of the State Bar of Texas, as well as also being given the Tarrant County Bar Association Professional Award. Mr. Laird has also been recognized as Trial Lawyer of the Year by the Tarrant County Trial Lawyers Association. He recently received the 2021 Blackstone Award from the Tarrant County Bar Association, that organization's most prestigious annual individual honor.

