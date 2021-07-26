Fort Worth Trucking and Transportation Attorney Steven Laird Selected to Lawdragon's Top 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers of 2021

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just weeks after receiving the 2021 Blackstone Award – the Tarrant County Bar Association's most prestigious legal award – nationally recognized Fort Worth trucking and transportation attorney Steve Laird has earned selection to Lawdragon's 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers for 2021.

The annual list recognizes the nation's leading preeminent lawyers who represent consumers who have been injured or killed through accidents, medical malpractice, faulty products, or toxic exposure. Regarded as one of the most trusted and respected legal guides, Lawdragon honorees are chosen based on peer and client nominations, journalistic research, and an in-depth legal analysis by Lawdragon's editorial team. An attorney's significant verdicts and settlements won on behalf of their clients as well as their standing in the national legal community also factor in their selection. To view the complete list of the 2021 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers here.

"Our firm is known not only for our legal skills, but also for the judgment, personal injury experience and knowledge of the court systems. I am fortunate to serve in a position where I can help victims who have been wronged or injured by the negligence of others and it is an honor to be recognized for that work," said Mr. Laird.

The Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers is committed to researching attorneys nominated by their peers who strive to fight for justice for those facing life-altering problems. Lawdragon describes the attorneys named as those who "stand up against the worst, seeking justice and providing hope."

As a leading Fort Worth lawyer, Mr. Laird holds more than 35 years of legal experience in truck wreck litigation, personal injury, and wrongful death cases. As founder of the Law Offices of Steven C. Laird, P.C., he has consistently helped clients secure significant verdicts and settlements, with many of these cases also resulting in safety improvements made by defendants.

A sampling of his representative matters includes obtaining $9.1 million for parents and their infant daughter who suffered permanent brain damage during delivery. He also secured $4.3 million for a man who was left partially paralyzed after a water-hauler tanker truck collided with his vehicle, in addition to winning $3.4 million for an engineer who was seriously injured by an electrical shock after a sailboat mast touched a live wire that was hanging over a cove.

Mr. Laird is Board Certified in both Civil Trial Law and Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. He also is certified in Truck Accident Law (one of only 12 in Texas at the time of publication) and as a Civil Trial Law Specialist by the National Board of Trial Advocacy. This quadruple certification is rare, with fewer than one percent of all Texas lawyers earning this distinction.

