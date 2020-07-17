Fort Worth Zoo Named The Top Zoo In The Country

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The results are in for USA Today's 10 Best Zoos, and the Fort Worth Zoo is proud to announce that it has been named No. 1 in North America!

USA Today assembled a panel of industry experts who created a list of 20 zoos that excel in animal care and enrichment, while also creating meaningful interactions between animals and humans. The news organization opened the voting, asking people nationwide to choose their favorite. The final rankings were revealed this morning, Friday, July 17. This is the fourth year the Fort Worth Zoo has finished in the USA Today's top five and the first time in the No. 1 spot.

The Fort Worth Zoo is especially proud to receive this honor as it plans to debut the second phase of its $100-million master plan, A Wilder Vision, next spring. Phase two, Elephant Springs, nearly triples the size of the Zoo's current elephant exhibit and offers numerous enriching experiences with natural habitats, splash pools and multiple lush grass settings in which the elephants can roam. A Wilder Vision will completely redesign the Zoo with renovated and reimagined habitats. The plan will not only allow guests to observe and interact with animals in ways that weren't possible before, but it will also allow the Zoo to continue to be an international leader in conservation and animal care.

"Thank you to the many people all across the United States for casting your votes and once again showing your support for the Fort Worth Zoo. We are humbled and thrilled by this honor," said Ramona Bass, the long-time chairman of the board of directors and the visionary behind the Fort Worth Zoo's transformation from a simple municipal zoo into the international conservation powerhouse it is today. "It is the work of our dedicated staff and the support from our loyal guests and friends that make the Fort Worth Zoo truly special. With more than 1 million guests each year, the Fort Worth Zoo provides the best in an educational and entertaining family experience."

The nationally acclaimed Fort Worth Zoo has been ranked the No. 1 zoo in the nation by USA Today, the Best Zoo in Texas by Yahoo Travel, the No. 5 zoo in the nation by USA Travel Guide, the No. 1 attraction in the DFW Metroplex by Zagat survey and a top 10 zoo or aquarium by FamilyFun magazine and TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards. Home to nearly 7,000 animals, the Zoo is in the second of a four-phase, $100-million master plan. The first phase, African Savanna, opened in April 2018. The second, Elephant Springs, will open in 2021. The institution's focus on education and conservation is second to none, enhancing the lives of more than 1 million visitors a year.

