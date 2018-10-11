Fort Worth's Galderma, Maker of Cetaphil, Presents the 4th Annual Wonder Run 5K and 1K Kids Waddle to Benefit Children's Skin Disease Foundation

CSDF works to improve the quality of life of children in the U.S. who suffer from painful, chronic and sometimes life-threatening skin diseases that affect not only their physical health but emotional well-being and self-esteem. Camp Wonder is an annual week-long sleep-away camp for children who would otherwise never get to experience camp because of their skin conditions and medical needs. Camp Wonder, including round-trip transportation to the California location, is free of charge for campers.

Irving resident Mikaela Jauregui, age 16, has chronic and severe eczema. She has attended camp for three years in a row and is returning next year as a camp counselor.

"When I'm at Camp Wonder, people don't see the skin disease. They see the me, the person. And that's really hard to find in the real world," said Mikaela. "Camp has been a life-changing experience for me; I would call it 'transformational.' There is no judgment or feeling ashamed there. That is why I wanted to go back as a counselor and share my experiences with other campers who struggle with the same issues I do."

"The Wonder Run, created by Galderma employees, allows us to increase awareness about the physical, psychological and social implications of skin diseases, especially those in children," said Miles Harrison, President and GM of Galderma North America, a Nestlé Skin Health company. "It aligns with our mission to 'change the way the world thinks about skin health' and allows for something much simpler: an authentic summer camp experience regardless of the challenges associated with skin disease, and for children to return from camp with more self-confidence, a sense of normalcy and a feeling of fitting in, often for the first time in their lives."

Approximately 2,000 children have benefitted from the Camp Wonder experience since it was founded in 2001. Since 2012, more than $800,000 in funds and in-kind donations have been provided to CSDF and Camp Wonder by Galderma. The skin diseases the campers have been diagnosed with include alopecia areata, vitiligo, pemphigoid, Gorlin Syndrome and Epidermolysis Bullosa.

"Galderma is truly the global leader in skin health and its Cetaphil brand of cleansers and moisturizers is a long-time partner with Camp Wonder, providing a generous grant, employee volunteers and Cetaphil products both during the one-week camp and throughout the year," said Francesca Tenconi, CSDF founder. Tenconi was diagnosed at age 11 with a rare skin disease and felt an organization was necessary to focus on the unique problems of children and teenagers who suffer from skin disease. For her 16th birthday, she didn't ask for presents; she asked for donations and used those to create the foundation.

To sign up for the race, visit http://www.galdermausa.com/Skin-Awareness/Wonder-Run/

One-hundred percent of registration fees from the run are donated directly to Camp Wonder.

Race day packet pick-up and registration opens at 7 a.m. Heart of the Ranch at Clearfork is located at 5000 Clearfork Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76109.

For additional information about the race, visit https://www.facebook.com/wonderruntexas/ .

