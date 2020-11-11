Fort Worth's Newest Charity Effort Engages the Community in Big Ways

The three gentlemen share a passion for helping others and making their community stronger by working together. Three big personalities, with big hearts and big talent, all focused on making a big impact in North Texas. Leon, Chris, and Gary first teamed up in May for a virtual fundraising event hosted by The Gary Patterson Foundation. The event raised over $100,000 for The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Tarrant County and the First Tee of Fort Worth. The success of this collaboration inspired the inception of The Big Good.

This fall, The Big Good is uniting with other local partners to launch 'The Big Give'. On November 14th, the partnering organizations will launch this initiative that expects to provide 60,000 meals to families in need within the North Texas community. The foundations have purchased food and supplies and will be assembling meal boxes to provide Thanksgiving dinners throughout the Metroplex.

"The inception of the Big Good and the strong partnerships with other community do-gooders enables us to give back in bigger ways than ever before. This year, we will provide nearly double the amount of meals than the previous year," said Gary Patterson. "Since last year's distribution, many families have had personal and financial hardships that will make this year's partnership even more critical."

The Big Good will continue their community efforts year-round with several uniquely curated fundraising events. Encouraging every member of the community to get involved, these experiences will raise significant support for the charity beneficiaries. "It is important that we engage our community in this effort," added Leon. "We have to work together with the local business leaders and artists who make North Texas the vibrant and exciting place it is, and just have a great time doing a tremendous amount of GOOD for others."

The fundraising efforts of The Big Good will benefit organizations that are focused on kids and families. Chris added, "We know by working together, we can exponentially multiply our efforts, reach more people, and have more fun."

Sponsorships and ways to get involved will be announced soon. For more information see www.thebiggood.org.

More Information on The Big Give:

If you would like more information on this initiative, please call Liza Freitag 913.461.9250.

For more information on volunteering visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0f4ca8a82aa6f94-att. Information on applying and day of operations are attached to this release.

About The Big Good

The Big Good was founded in 2020 by recording artist Leon Bridges, television personality Chris Harrison, and TCU Football Coach Gary Patterson. The joint charity will benefit foundations focused on helping kids and families. The fundraising efforts will gather notable leaders in business, philanthropy, music, and sports to raise funds for various non-profit organizations focused on making a BIG impact.

The Big Good aims to proactively engage the North Texas community year-round, offering several opportunities for people to get involved. Through music, the arts, sports and more, the Big Good immerses every corner of the community to join together to make the BIGGEST changes for North Texas.

@TheBigGoodFW

MEDIA CONTACTS

Liza Freitag ([email protected])

913.461.9250

SOURCE The Big Good

Related Links

http://www.thebiggood.org

