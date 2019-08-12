ForteBio introduces high precision Octet system biosensor for process development rigor

Streptavidin biosensors are used for quick and easy customization of biosensors to make quantitative and kinetic measurements with any biotin-tagged molecule. By applying a higher level of precision with SAX2, this flexible capture method can be more readily developed and qualified in downstream and regulated applications, such as product release testing, activity assays in manufacturing, and more.

"The SAX2 biosensor rounds out our product and service offerings to our GxP customers, giving them fast and reliable tools from qualifying instruments to validating methods and maintaining data integrity," said Laurent Claisse, General Manager for ForteBio.

Visit www.moleculardevices.com/SAX2 to learn more.

