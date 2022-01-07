Fortem IP LLP welcomes veteran intellectual property attorney Jeff Grainger

In addition to patent procurement, portfolio development, enforcement, and strategy, Jeff has assisted his companies through numerous venture financings, major licensing and partnering deals, IPOs, mergers, and acquisitions. Jeff remains an advisor to a number of medtech companies in the US and abroad. Jeff holds a JD with Honors from the University of Washington and a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford.

Fortem IP was founded to provide legal counsel that aligns intellectual property strategy with business strategy for innovative companies of all shapes and sizes, from start-ups and venture firms to Fortune 500 companies. We specialize in patent prosecution and counseling, trademark registration and enforcement, and commercial transactions. Our team manages patent portfolios across a range of industries, including medical devices, biotechnology, software, and electronics.

