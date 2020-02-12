Fortem Technologies Showcases Revolutionary SkyDome System at Industry Day on the Hill

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Team members of Utah-based Fortem Technologies and officials from the state-funded, non-profit organization, Deseret UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) will be on hand at the Utah State Capitol this Thursday, February 13 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for Industry Day on the Hill hosted by the Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED).

Exhibiting with other professionals from the Aerospace, Life Science and Technology Industries, Fortem Technologies and Deseret UAS will showcase cutting-edge technology that will revolutionize safe drone flight in urban environments. Founded in 2017, Fortem Technologies is a security and defense technology company developed to keep the skies safe as drones proliferate. Fortem's TrueView radar technology and AI-driven SkyDome software system can see everything in the airspace and autonomously alert security professionals or pilots as to what objects enter a given area. The technology performs day and night, in complex weather conditions, thereby ensuring the safe flight of drones in all environments.

As the premier organization in Utah dedicated to Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and Urban Air Mobility (UAM), Deseret UAS offers flight test ranges that advance UAS/UAM commercial operations by providing opportunities for companies to commercialize their technologies.

WHAT: Industry Day on the Hill

WHEN: Thursday, February 13 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

WHERE: Utah State Capitol Building Rotunda

WHO: Dave Preece, Chief Data Officer and VP Marketing

VISUALS: SkyDome at University of Utah hospital, uses in North Carolina at WakeMed in Raleigh, Fortem DroneHunter

Media Contact

Jen Colton / VP Public Relations & Government Relations

jen.colton@fortemtech.com / +1 415 420 5516

SOURCE Fortem Technologies, Inc.

