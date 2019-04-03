Forthright Securities Expands to Full-Service Brokerage in Hong Kong with SFC Type 2 & 5 Licenses

SHANGHAI, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YIN) ("Yintech" or the "Company"), a leading provider of investment and trading services for individual customers in China, today announced that Forthright Securities Company Limited ("Forthright Securities"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Yintech, successfully secured Type 2 and Type 5 regulatory licenses from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission ("SFC").

With the addition of these licenses permitting Forthright Securities to deal in futures and advise on futures contracts, Forthright Securities is able to expand its business from securities to a full-service brokerage for private and institutional clients, including securities and futures trading, margin financing, securities and futures advisory, as well as asset management. It will also benefit from Yintech's strengths of vast client base and forefront AI technology to expand its business rapidly and enable its clients to trade global products with enhanced technology and services over the one-stop App platform it offers.

Mr. Wenbin Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yintech said: "The Hong Kong securities and futures market is one of the most traded markets in the world. As a trustworthy strategic advisor to our clients, we strive to give them seamless access to a full suite of products and services. In securing these licenses, our clients can trade multiple asset classes and continue to rely on our leading technology and trading expertise combined with specialist in-depth insight into the securities and futures industry, which is an important component of our value proposition. These new business areas put us in a better position and allows for greatly enhanced services that will benefit a range of investors."

Forthright Securities is regulated by the SFC and is a full service brokerage that offers leading technology and best in-class client service of a full range of products. Tutorials and educational tools for novices, intermediaries and professionals will be available along with dedicated customer support teams via App, phone, email, and Wechat. Forthright Securities now holds Type one, two, four, five and nine licenses, allowing it to deal in securities and futures contracts and can provide asset management services.

About Yintech

Yintech (NASDAQ: YIN) is a leading provider of investment and trading services for individual customers in China. Yintech strives to provide best-in-class financial information, investment tools and services to its customers by leveraging financial technology and mobile platforms. Currently, Yintech is focused on providing gold and other commodities trading services, securities advisory services, securities information platform services, overseas securities trading services and asset management services.

