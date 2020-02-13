FortifyData Announces Headquarter Relocation and European Expansion to Accommodate Accelerated Growth

KENNESAW, Ga., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FortifyData Inc., a global provider of next-generation cyber risk management, is excited to announce a major move to larger facilities in Kennesaw for its headquarters as well as a presence in Amsterdam, Netherlands to help serve its global client base.

The new Class A headquarters north of Atlanta is approximately 12,000 square feet and can house more than 90 employees. This new facility will provide FortifyData's staff with much-needed space to accommodate its rapid growth. The Netherlands location will support FortifyData's expanding European presence.

"We are excited to relocate to our new, headquarter facilities in Kennesaw," commented Bob Morrell, CEO. "This move represents another significant milestone for our fast-growing cyber risk management business. The new office space better accommodates our growing team and enables us to hire additional talent to continue to provide industry-leading support and service to our global clients. Moreover, the office in the Netherlands solidifies our commitment in Europe and provides a local presence for our growing customer base in the region."

FortifyData's new headquarters is located at 1825 Barrett Lakes Blvd., Suite 300, Kennesaw, GA 30144.



About FortifyData

Founded in 2015, FortifyData is committed to guarding companies of all sizes from the threats of cyber crime. Founded by cyber security experts who have lived on the front lines of cyber attacks, FortifyData looks at the threats from cyber security multidimensionally. This means evaluating every aspect of your cyber posture, including third parties, technology, processes and personnel – and doing it continuously. More information at www.fortifydata.com.

