Fortinet Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Dominating the KSA Network Security Market with its Comprehensive Network Security Solutions

LONDON, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the MEASA network security provider market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Fortinet, a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, with the 2020 KSA Company of the Year Award for leading the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in addressing digital innovation-related network security challenges. The expanding ecosystem of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, segmented networks, multi-cloud environments, and distributed data centers have multiplied the number of vulnerabilities in networks. Fortinet has addressed this challenge by pioneering cross-environment interoperability, regardless of where the security solutions are deployed. This ability to provide broad protection and visibility into every network segment, device, and appliance—whether virtual, in the cloud, or on-premise—gives it a distinct competitive edge.

"The Fortinet Security Fabric automatically synchronizes security resources to enforce policies, coordinate automated responses to threats detected anywhere in a customer's network, and help easily manage the different security solutions and products through a single console," said Saurabh Verma, Head of ICT, Middle East. "It addresses the expanded attack surface by providing end-to-end security and visibility across the network infrastructure. With the broadest range of high-performance security-driven networking solutions for data centers, branch offices, small business, and all major cloud providers, the Fortinet Security Fabric protects every segment of the network."

Fortinet provides its channel base with an unparalleled business opportunity by delivering the most complete portfolio of IT security solutions. The breadth of its portfolio has earned the company a robust customer base spanning numerous market segments. In the UAE and KSA, Fortinet's strategic customer wins and investments in areas such as R&D, training and support, new technologies, and service launches have helped it continue expanding. Impressively, the company has firmly entrenched itself in the telecom, government, education, BFSI, retail, and oil & gas sectors of KSA.

The company's key focus is on ensuring its channels are equipped to tackle the security risks associated with new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). It has designed patented and patent-pending solutions to deliver open, integrated, and forward-looking security and networking technologies that allow organizations to dynamically and securely adapt to change. Fortinet's FortiOS operating system, purpose-built ASIC technology, and its broad solutions portfolio comprise Fortinet's best-of-breed network security offerings that customers across the country deploy.

"Fortinet empowers its KSA customers with additional security options gained through strategic partnerships and M&As. These solutions are both timely and highly relevant to its customer base, whether SMEs or large enterprises, as they progress on their digital innovation journeys," noted Saurabh Verma. "With its strategic focus on portfolio diversity, revenue growth, and technological advancements, Fortinet is expected to continue dominating the network security market in the long term."

