Fortinet Set to Join S&P 500; ASGN and Penn National Gaming to Join S&P MidCap 400; Veritex Holdings and The Chefs' Warehouse to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Fortinet Inc. (NASD: FTNT) will replace Envision Healthcare Corp. (NYSE: EVHC) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent ASGN Inc. (NYSE: ASGN) will replace Fortinet in the S&P MidCap 400, and Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASD: VBTX) will replace ASGN in the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the open of trading on Thursday, October 11 . KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) is acquiring Envision Healthcare in a deal expected to close on or about that date pending final conditions.

. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) is acquiring Envision Healthcare in a deal expected to close on or about that date pending final conditions. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASD: PENN) will replace Convergys Corp. (NYSE: CVG) in the S&P MidCap 400, and The Chefs' Warehouse Inc. (NASD: CHEF) will replace Penn National Gaming in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, October 10 . S&P MidCap 400 constituent SYNNEX Corp. (NYSE: SNX) is acquiring Convergys in a deal expected to close on October 5 .

Fortinet provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Systems Software Sub-Industry index.

ASGN provides information technology and professional services in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, and life sciences fields. Headquartered in Calabasas, CA, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Human Resource & Employment Services Sub-Industry index.

Veritex Holdings provides various commercial banking products and services. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Regional Banks Sub-Industry index.

Penn National Gaming owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. Headquartered in Wyomissing, PA, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Casinos & Gaming Sub-Industry index.

The Chefs' Warehouse distributes specialty food products. Headquartered in Ridgefield, CT, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Food Distributors Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – OCTOBER 10, 2018 COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Penn National Gaming Consumer Discretionary Casinos & Gaming DELETED Convergys Information Technology Data Processing & Outsourced Services

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – OCTOBER 10, 2018 COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED The Chefs' Warehouse Consumer Staples Food Distributors DELETED Penn National Gaming Consumer Discretionary Casinos & Gaming

S&P 500 INDEX – OCTOBER 11, 2018 COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Fortinet Information Technology Systems Software DELETED Envision Healthcare Health Care Health Care Services

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – OCTOBER 11, 2018 COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED ASGN Industrials Human Resource & Employment Services DELETED Fortinet Information Technology Systems Software

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – OCTOBER 11, 2018 COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Veritex Holdings Financials Regional Banks DELETED ASGN Industrials Human Resource & Employment Services

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:



David Blitzer

Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee

New York, USA

(+1) 212 438 3907

david.blitzer@spglobal.com



S&P Dow Jones Indices

index_services@spglobal.com



Media Inquiries

spdji_communications@spglobal.com

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

Related Links

http://www.spdji.com

