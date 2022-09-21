Fortis and Visual Matrix Team Up to Deliver a Comprehensive Integrated Payment Experience for Hospitality Operating Systems

Partnership gives Visual Matrix's popular hotel property management system users the ability to seamlessly integrate payments for guests, eliminating the need for double entry in the back office

NOVI, Mich., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis, a payment and commerce technology leader for software providers, marketplaces and scaling businesses, today announced its partnership with Visual Matrix, a leading hotel property management system. Both partners have deep lodging vertical expertise, making the partnership a great fit that will improve the guest and hotel operator experience by integrating Fortis' award-winning commerce platform with Visual Matrix's industry-leading hotel operating system.

"Our partnership with Fortis gives Visual Matrix users an opportunity to provide guests with more payment choices," said Georgine Muntz, CEO at Visual Matrix. "The Fortis team understands the unique challenges of the hospitality industry and provides a platform that simplifies payments for guests and expands payment choices as new options emerge. This also helps to streamline hotel operations processes like reconciliation through integration with our software."

Best Western and other top hospitality brands use the Visual Matrix hotel operating system as it brings the diverse components of hospitality operations together in a single place, simplifying workflows to save time and money. Visual Matrix will leverage Fortis' technology allowing guests the ability to pay using the method they prefer while also eliminating double entry recording of payments at the front desk.

"Like Fortis, the Visual Matrix team is driven by innovation to help hotel operators prepare for what's next as guest expectations shift and the hospitality industry evolves," said Greg Cohen, CEO at Fortis. "We're thrilled to collaborate with an industry leader like Visual Matrix, seamlessly integrating the Fortis platform into their property management system to give hoteliers more options to maximize revenue and expand payment choices."

Fortis provides custom payments solutions for the lodging industry, offering robust features like multiple payment options, enhanced security, enhanced chargeback management and transparent pricing. As the payment solution of choice for business leaders who are transforming commerce into a competitive advantage, Fortis remains committed to innovation that anticipates emerging demand for new payment options, including in the hospitality sector.

Learn more about Fortis at fortispay.com. For more information about Visual Matrix, please visit visualmatrix.com/fortis.

About Fortis

Fortis delivers comprehensive payment solutions and commerce enablement to software partners and developers, processing billions of dollars annually. The company's mission is to forge a holistic commerce experience, guiding businesses to reach uncharted growth and scale. As the solution of choice for the future of payments, Fortis moves commerce closer to invisible with a proprietary platform that supports and strengthens the commerce and payments capabilities of software partners. For more information, visit fortispay.com.

About Visual Matrix

More than 3,000 properties in 30+ countries worldwide choose the Visual Matrix hospitality operating system to optimize hotel operations and serve guests from reservation to return stay. Our system includes a game-changing PMS and an independent mobile operating platform (MOP) for use with Visual Matrix and most other PMS systems. Our PMS offers powerful features and key integrations that are easy to use, like revenue management with automated rate/discount tiering, a fully integrated channel manager, and a mobile app for tracking performance on the go. MOP automates routine tasks and streamlines communication to keep front desk, housekeeping, and maintenance staff focused on guests. It also includes a built-in panic button as an Emergency Safety Device to help keep hotel staff from harm. For more information, visit visualmatrix.com.

Contact: [email protected]

