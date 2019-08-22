Fortis College In Cutler Bay Receives ACEN Accreditation

CUTLER BAY, Fla., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis College in Cutler Bay, part of a network of schools managed by Education Affiliates, Inc., one of the largest nursing education providers in the U.S. – recently received accreditation by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) for its Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) program.

In order to receive accreditation, institutions must apply for and undergo a comprehensive review process that evaluates the quality and effectiveness of its nursing education program on multiple levels.

"The achievement of accreditation is a testament to our nursing staff's commitment to providing our students with a well-rounded education," said Fortis College Cutler Bay Dean of Nursing Louise Brown. "We look forward to continuing our innovative program offerings and powerful learning experiences, and transforming students into valuable members of the nursing profession."

The ADN program educates students in response to society's increasingly complex healthcare needs and provides students with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed on the National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX). After graduation and passing this licensure exam, graduates can pursue a career as an entry-level registered nurse in a variety of healthcare settings. The program incorporates hybrid courses - online instruction - which offers students more options when scheduling their classes.

Recognized as a primary accrediting body for nursing education in the United States by the U.S. Department of Education and the Council for Higher Education, ACEN recognition increases program value. Beginning this year, all nursing programs offering pre-licensure associate degree education are mandated by the Florida Board of Nursing to attain accreditation. Fortis College in Cutler Bay is one of four Florida-based Fortis campuses to have accreditation conferred by ACEN, and joins the previously accredited programs at Fortis College in Orange Park, Fortis Institute in Pensacola and Fortis Institute in Port St. Lucie.

Fortis, the leading nursing brand for Education Affiliates, is one of the largest nursing education providers in the U.S. Together with St. Paul's School of Nursing and Denver College of Nursing, Fortis has enrolled more than 4,000 nursing students nationwide and operates more than 25 nursing campuses in 10 states. For more information about the Fortis nursing programs, visit www.fortis.edu.

