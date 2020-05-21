Fortis College in Orange Park Announces Practical Nursing Program

ORANGE PARK, Fla., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis College in Orange Park, Florida, has expanded its career education options to offer a Practical Nursing (PN) program. The program is enrolling students now and will welcome its first cohort in July. The new PN program is an ideal complement to the existing Associate degree in Nursing (ADN) program currently offered at Orange Park.

According to Dr. Sheila Burke, Vice President of Nursing for Education Affiliates, the program was designed to meet a growing need in the state. "The COVID-19 pandemic has emphasized the urgent need for nurses in Florida," says Burke. "The state needs more skilled, well-trained nursing professionals to provide increasingly complex care for its residents."

The new Practical Nursing program offers a curriculum that prepares students to sit for the NCLEX licensure exam and pursue entry-level positions as Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs).

"Demand for trained healthcare professionals was rising well before the coronavirus hit," said Ben Sedrine, Campus President of Fortis College in Orange Park. "This profession continues to face shortages and we look forward to our inaugural students beginning our program in July."

Over the years, the Orange Park Campus has built a successful ACEN accredited Associate of Science Nursing degree. "We did it by following our core values and being committed to Student-Focused outcomes. We intend to bring the same academic excellence and personal touch to all of our Practical Nursing students and help them reach their full potential," said Dr. Joyce Errico, Dean of Nursing of Fortis College Orange Park.

Fortis College in Orange Park is part of a network of schools managed by Education Affiliates, Inc., one of the largest nursing education providers in the U.S. Collectively, St. Paul's School of Nursing, Denver College of Nursing, and Fortis Colleges & Institutes, currently educate more than 4,000 nursing students nationwide, and operate­­ 16 nursing programs in 10 states.

To learn more about the PN program at Fortis College Orange Park, call (904) 269-7086 or visit https://www.fortis.edu/campuses/florida/orange-park.html.

About Fortis

A leading post-secondary network of colleges and institutes that engages students in powerful learning and training experiences, Fortis delivers focused career education programs in nursing, dental, healthcare, and the skilled trades at more than 30 schools in 11 states. The Fortis network offers career-based certificate, diploma and degree-granting programs. Program offerings and accreditations vary by campus. Each Fortis campus is accredited by a nationally recognized body.

Fortis is affiliated with the St. Paul's School of Nursing, Denver College of Nursing and All-State Career School. Visit www.fortis.edu for consumer disclosure information and to learn more about Fortis educational opportunities. Your Life. Powered by Learning.

SOURCE Fortis College

Related Links

https://www.allstatecareer.edu/

