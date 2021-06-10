Fortis Financial, Inc. and Fortis Private Bank Announce the Appointment of Brian Lilly to the Board of Directors

DENVER, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis Financial, Inc., the parent company of Fortis Private Bank, recently announced the appointment of Brian Lilly to the Board of Directors as an independent director.

Mr. Lilly joins the Board of Directors of both Fortis Financial, Inc. and Fortis Private Bank with 30+ years of experience in the Banking and Financial Services industry. He has held various executive leadership roles at national financial institutions, including Colorado headquartered National Bank Holdings Corporation, where he provided expertise in their acquisition and growth strategy as the Chief Financial Officer from 2012 through 2018. Mr. Lilly served as the Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer of F.N.B Corporation in Pittsburgh, PA, which was a $12B financial institution at the time of his departure in 2012. In this role, he provided strategic guidance during the historic geographic split of the organization, resulting in two multibillion-dollar publicly traded banks on the NYSE. He led the merger and acquisitions, financial, treasury, risk management, technology, consumer finance, administrative and investor relations functions.

"We look forward to the leadership and expertise that Brian will bring to our Board," stated Chris Luce, Fortis Chief Executive Officer. "He has created significant value for the businesses where he held executive leadership roles and has become a trusted advisor in the financial services industry over the past 30 years."

"I am pleased to be joining the Fortis Board of Directors during this instrumental time in the growth of the Bank," stated Mr. Lilly. "Throughout my career, I have had the opportunity to sit on the Board and Executive Leadership team at a variety of financial institutions and look forward to partnering with Fortis during this period of strategic growth."

Mr. Lilly has been on the boards of First National Bank, NBH Bank, BillingZone.com and several community organizations. He served as Treasurer and a Director of the Pittsburgh Chapter of Financial Executive International and is a past Director of the Pittsburgh Chapter of the Bank Administration Institute. Mr. Lilly holds a Bachelor of Science in Business and Mathematics from Adrian College in Adrian, Michigan and attained his Certificate of Accounting from the University of Pittsburgh. He is a Certified Public Accountant from the State of Pennsylvania.

