Fortis Institute in Pensacola Announces Practical Nursing Program

PENSACOLA, Fla., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As COVID-19 continues to exacerbate Florida's need for skilled nurses, Fortis Institute in Pensacola has launched a Practical Nursing (PN) program. The program is open for enrollment and will welcome its first cohort in October, 2020.

According to Dr. Lisa Carwie, Fortis Institute in Pensacola dean of nursing, which operates the program, the unprecedented health emergency has brought an expedited need for nurses, especially in Florida.

"Over the past decade, Pensacola has seen a steadily increasing need for skilled nurses, and the current pandemic compounds the shortage of licensed nurses to care for COVID-19 patients," said Dr. Carwie. "Fortis Institute is rising to the challenge placed before the healthcare community to provide an additional nursing education program that will be instrumental in meeting the growing staffing needs in our area."

Fortis Institute in Pensacola joins its sister schools, Fortis College in Cutler Bay, Fortis College in Orange Park and Fortis Institute in Port St. Lucie in offering a 60-week PN program to Florida residents. The new program prepares students to sit for the NCLEX licensure exam and pursue entry-level positions as Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN).

"North Florida is in dire need of nursing professionals who can fill the widening employment gap created by COVID-19 and a nationwide nursing shortage," said Kathaleen Cole, Fortis Institute Campus President. "We are proud to help stem the tide by offering a Practical Nursing program at our campus."

