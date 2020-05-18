Fortis Lux Appoints Seasoned Leader to Help Drive Economic Recovery

NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis Lux Financial, a premier financial service organization helping businesses, families, and individuals achieve their financial goals, today announces significant activities to help businesses and families impacted by COVID-19 regain their financial footing, take advantage of opportunities in the market, and strive to achieve their financial goals. These activities have led to the appointment of Lawrence Holzberg, LUTC, LACP as Director of Insurance and Advance Sales.

Holzberg, a 30-year financial services veteran with a regional and national reputation for leadership in the industry and a proven track record of developing and managing high-performance teams, will focus on expanding the availability of services offered throughout the Long Island region.

"The Coronavirus has induced to a secondary pandemic of financial and economic anxiety and fears," explains Felix Malitsky, President and Founding Partner, Fortis Lux. "We want to help as many people as possible minimize the pandemic's financial impact, protect their families and businesses, and seize potential market opportunities."

To meet the growing demand for financial advice and services, Holzberg has been brought on to drive Fortis Lux's outreach plans. Holzberg has extensive prior experience in insurance strategy design, team development and management, and the brokerage marketplace. Throughout his career, he has led financial professionals and their teams at Wealth Advisory Group, American Business, and Rampart America. He has also held several leadership positions in national and state-level industry groups and currently serves as the Secretary at NAIFA.

"Our mission is to help others realize their version of a better life, and now more than ever, we're driven to share our expertise with those in need of guidance," Malitsky states. "A well-respected leader in the financial service industry, Larry epitomizes the values we hold most dear: professionalism, integrity, and a passion for helping others reach their life goals."

If you would like help in creating a financial plan of action, please contact Fortis Lux Financial or call 212.5782.0300.

Fortis Lux is a comprehensive financial planning firm that offers wealth management, protection, risk management, trust and estate planning advice and solutions to address your present and future financial needs. For more information, visit www.FortisLux.com.

Securities and investment advisory services offered through qualified registered representatives of MML Investors Services, LLC. Member SIPC (www.SIPC.org). Supervisory Office: 277 Park Avenue 41st & 44th Fl, New York, NY 10172. (212) 578-0300. CRN202205-264404

