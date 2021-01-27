Fortis Lux Expands Services to Help Businesses Thrive Amid COVID Economy

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis Lux Financial, a premier financial service organization with over $5 billion of assets serviced that helps businesses, families, and individuals achieve their financial goals, today announces the expansion of services to businesses and business owners who face an increasingly complex business, economic, and financial climate. These activities have led to continued growth of the firm's strategic partnership initiative, with the addition of Big Apple Accounting, Tax & Advisory.

"The COVID economy has pushed business owners and executives into making decisions amid uncertainty and turmoil," explains John Salina, Managing Director, Fortis Lux. "We've developed a strategic partnership program to help ensure clients have access to the trusted professionals, resources, and technology they need to help them make decisions that will serve them well not only through the pandemic, but for generations to come."

Big Apple Accounting, Tax & Advisory ("BigAppleAccounting") is a full-service CPA firm that offers monthly accounting, tax preparation, tax planning and outsourced CFO services to small business owners, high net worth individuals, medical practice owners, and entrepreneurs. In addition, Big Apple Accounting offers compilations, reviews and audits to small business owners.

This is the latest professional group to join in Fortis Lux's strategic partnership directive. Big Apple Accounting, Tax & Advisory, which has been providing both onsite and remote services since its inception 5 years ago, is uniquely positioned to help clients transition to and become acclimated with a remote business, accounting and financial operations model.

This strategic partnership will allow BigAppleAccounting to provide clients access to additional financial services beyond accounting and tax services. Working with Fortis Lux Financial, will allow BigAppleAccounting to offer current and future clients wealth management services, estate planning, investment planning, tax management, and retirement options. Clients will be offered access to a custom financial solution to support every stage of life.

COVID has been the ultimate business disruptor, according to the latest MetLife & U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Coronavirus Impact Poll with 55%* of businesses saying that it will be six months to a year before businesses return to what they would consider normal. "As trying as these times have been, it has been exciting to work with clients through this crisis, and help clients take advantage of opportunities and build better, more sustainable and reliable businesses processes," adds Busayo Ogunsanya CPA MST, Managing Partner, Big Apple Accounting, Tax and Advisory. "We have assisted clients with the payroll protection program, SBA EIDL loan, payroll protection program forgiveness, and SBA 7a Loan. The opportunity to simplify the financial client life and to produce a truly customized and comprehensive strategy focused on unique situations and priorities is something we are excited about!"

Fortis Lux is a comprehensive financial planning firm that offers wealth management, protection, risk management, trust and estate planning advice and solutions to address your present and future financial needs. For more information, visit www.FortisLux.com.

Big Apple Accounting, Tax & Advisory ("BigAppleAccounting") is a full-service CPA firm that offers monthly accounting, tax preparation, tax planning and outsourced CFO services. For more information, visit www.BigAppleAccountingcpa.com or call:(646) 572-8621.

Securities and investment advisory services offered through qualified registered representatives of MML Investors Services, LLC. Member SIPC (www.SIPC.com). Supervisory Office 420 Lexington Avenue Fl 25, Suite 2510 New York, NY 10170. (212) 578-0300. Neither MML Investors Services, LLC nor any of its employees or agents are authorized to give legal or tax advice. Consult your own personal attorney legal or tax counsel for advice on specific legal and tax matters. Strategic partnership firms such as Big Apple Accounting, Tax and Advisory, are not affiliated with MML Investors Services, LLC. and are solely responsible for their own products and services provided. CRN202301-276648

Resources:

*https://www.uschamber.com/report/small-business-coronavirus-impact-poll-june

SOURCE Fortis Lux Financial

Related Links

https://fortislux.com/

