Fortis Solutions Group Acquires Total Label USA, LLC

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis Solutions Group LLC, a portfolio company of Main Post Partners, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Total Label.

Founded in 2004 by Janet Farris and Chris Farris with locations in Whitefish, MT and Memphis TN, Total Label (www.totallabel.com) provides complex pressure sensitive, extended content and booklet labels utilizing flexographic, letterpress, digital and hybrid printing technologies. Total primarily serves the agriculture, health and beauty, nutraceutical, home goods, and food/beverage end-markets. Janet and Chris will remain in leadership roles with the company.

Fortis President and CEO John O. Wynne, Jr. commented, "Total Label is known throughout the industry for its highly engineered, value-added products with quick turnaround times. The acquisition of Total will further augment our product portfolio while expanding our geographic reach to the Pacific Northwest. I'm looking forward to working alongside Janet Farris and Chris Farris and the Total team to continue their growth trajectory."

"As a family-owned business we have always been very purposeful in how we have built the culture and strategy of Total Label," said Total Label co-founder and owner Janet Farris. "A partnership with Fortis allows us to continue to grow, provide excellent products, and foster a positive environment for our employees."

Chris Farris, Total Label co-founder and owner also added, "Speed. Quality. Innovation. That is the motto we've employed at Total Label over the past 15 years, and it was the same way when we helped our father run his business. We chose to combine forces with Fortis because they will allow us to continue to innovate for our customers well into the future."

Employing over 900 employees across fourteen sites, Fortis intends to continue its pursuit of attractive acquisitions to further the breadth of product offerings and locations which can serve its customer base.

About Fortis Solutions Group

At Fortis Solutions Group, we provide a differentiated approach giving our customers a powerful advantage in the marketplace through industry leading lead times, quality control, color management and solutions-oriented approaches. We deliver a breadth of product offerings utilizing our outstanding flexographic, letterpress, offset and digital printing capabilities. These offerings include pressure sensitive and shrink sleeve labels, multi-ply coupon and flexible packaging printing, extended booklet printing, pouches, folding cartons, label applicators and variable data printing. Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, the company also has manufacturing and sales offices in Austin, TX, Catoosa, OK, Ellington, CT, Flowery Branch, GA, High Point, NC, Kansas City, MO, Lewisville, TX, Memphis, TN, Merced, CA, Orem, UT, West Chester, OH, Whitefish, MT and Wixom, MI.

About Main Post Partners

Main Post Partners is a private equity investment firm focused on investing in proven growth companies across the consumer value chain. Main Post Partners invests in both majority and minority positions primarily in first institutional capital situations where founders, entrepreneurs and management teams are looking for an experienced partner to help build their companies to full potential. With a "Partnership, not Ownership" approach, Main Post Partners works closely with a network of successful executives to provide operational and strategic support to its management partners. Main Post Partners was named to Inc.'s list of The 50 Best Private Equity Firms for Entrepreneurs.

