Fortis Solutions Group Welcomes Steve Powers as Chief Commercial Officer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis Solutions Group LLC ("Fortis"), a leading provider of high impact printed packaging solutions, is pleased to announce the hiring of Steve Powers as its Chief Commercial Officer, effective immediately.

Steve is well known to many at Fortis and the industry, as he joins the company from HP Inc. ("HP"). Steve has been in the printing industry for over 30 years, both on the manufacturing and supplier sides of the business. For the last ten years, Steve has taken on ever-increasing roles and responsibilities within HP, most recently having served as the Sales Director for HP's Labels and Packaging Segment and the Sales Director for Executive Major Accounts in North America. Prior to HP, Steve was an Account Manager at Heidelberg and VP of Operations for a Florida-based printing company.

Fortis President and CEO John O. Wynne, Jr. said, "Having worked closely with Steve over the past decade, I am incredibly excited to have someone of his caliber lead our commercial go-to-market Sales and Marketing strategies. Steve is a proven Sales executive who has consistently grown revenue within his areas of responsibility through the cross-selling of products, wallet share gains and new account growth, while delivering a superior customer experience. I'm looking forward to working closely with Steve to drive further opportunities for our customers."

Steve Powers commented, "I am very excited to join Fortis Solutions Group. Having worked with John and his team over the last 10 years, I have admired what they have been building and the approach they have taken in supporting their customers. I look forward to helping scale the business while continuing to deliver the high level of service our customers expect."

About Fortis Solutions Group

At Fortis Solutions Group, we provide a differentiated approach giving our customers a powerful advantage in the marketplace through industry leading lead times, quality control, color management and solutions-oriented approaches. We deliver a breadth of product offerings utilizing our outstanding flexographic, letterpress, offset and digital printing capabilities. These offerings include pressure sensitive and shrink sleeve labels, multi-ply coupon and flexible packaging printing, extended booklet printing, pouches, folding cartons, label applicators and variable data printing. Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, the company also has manufacturing and sales offices in Austin, TX, Catoosa, OK, Ellington, CT, Flowery Branch, GA, High Point, NC, Kansas City, MO, Lewisville, TX, Marietta, GA, Memphis, TN, Merced, CA, Montgomery, IL, Montreal, Canada, Napa, CA, Novi, MI, Orem, UT, Paso Robles, CA, Santa Fe Springs, CA, Somersworth, NH, West Chester, OH, Whitefish, MT and Wixom, MI.

