FortKnoxster Encrypted Cloud Storage is Live -- Get the Private Cloud Storage Now

FortKnoxster is very proud and excited to announce the release of FortKnoxster's end-to-end encrypted cloud storage.

FortKnoxster Encrypted Cloud Storage is Live

A lot of effort has been put into the design, to reach a high level of simplicity, following well-known design standards like "drag & drop", "up- and download", folders hierarchy and more, to easily organize and manage your files.

As always, we are proud to have hidden the complexity of the end-to-end encryption in a way that is completely transparent for our users.

Our military-grade encrypted cloud storage allows you to keep your files, photos and other documents encrypted from the moment they leave your device (end-to-end encryption), protecting and safeguarding your data at all times. Please read more about our encryption design in our whitepaper .

Unlike inbox and chat attachments, the FortKnoxster's end-to-end encrypted cloud storage allows very large files of any types to be stored and accessed anywhere.

Soon to be released and extending the functionality of our cloud storage, is the ability to share files and folders, with friends, family, teams, business partners and others, in the most secure/private manner possible and easily manage user read and write permissions.

Users will have a limit of 1GB of FREE storage for all our features, including the FortKnoxster's end-to-end encrypted cloud storage, inbox, chat, and any other features.

To extend the storage limit and unlock premium features, users will be able to upgrade their account and extend their storage limits using $ FKX tokens. This feature will be available very soon.

This release, together with file sharing and our utility token as payment, will position FortKnoxster as one of the few in the world, to have a fully operative in-app token ecosystem.

