Fortress Development Breaks Ground On Two-Tower Avenue Bellevue Condo, Hotel And Retail Project

Located on the corner of NE 8 th Street and Bellevue Way, Avenue's West Tower will include 224 modern homes, known as "The Residences at Avenue Bellevue" spread through the 25-floor building. Units will range from studios, starting at mid-$600K, to 2-bedroom homes, starting at $1.3M.

"My ultimate goal with this project is to set a new standard of living in Bellevue –for our buyers as well as Bellevue residents like me," said Andy Lakha, CEO and Principal of Fortress Development. "We are doing more than transforming the Bellevue skyline with this new development. We want to raise the bar on every level – through the architecture, design, amenities, lifestyle, and overall experience – to create something truly special for this city that I know and love and call home. The West Tower includes a stunning collection of residences that will appeal to young professionals, families, and individuals who want to immerse themselves in beautiful design, plus lavish yet comfortable amenities, all with sweeping views."

"The Avenue Bellevue project combines business, residence and recreation opportunities in a unique new space for Bellevue," said Bellevue Mayor John Chelminiak. "Not only will Avenue Bellevue add housing for our growing city, but it will also create hundreds of new jobs and provide a new center of community and leisure for residents and visitors. I am pleased to participate in the groundbreaking ceremony of such an exciting project."

Honoring the Avenue Bellevue project's overall sophistication, energy and spirit, the West Tower residences will feature similar materials and configurations as the South Tower. This includes exclusive materials from some of the world's leading Italian designers such as gourmet kitchens from Ernestomeda, elegant bathroom fittings from Gessi and Antoniolupi, and customized stylish walk-in closets by Poliform.

Residents of Avenue Bellevue's West Tower will also enjoy amenities at their doorsteps, including a private fitness room equipped with state-of-the-art cardio and spin equipment, free weights and a yoga room, an exclusive residents' lounge designed for socializing and soaking in the vibrant energy of the plaza below, a private dog run, and valet service. Residents will also enjoy cutting edge technology, including a special app that brings all services and ambiance together through their mobile devices.

The plaza at Avenue Bellevue has been designed to be the new center of Bellevue's energy and will feature high-end retail, food and nightlife, a fresh market and fine dining. Restaurants announced to date include Angler (www.anglerrestaurants.com), the sea-life focused restaurant from the three Michelin-star chef Joshua Skenes, as well as BUDDHAzen, a new contemporary Asian themed bar and restaurant from the visionaries behind Buddakan, Tao, Asia de Cuba, and China Grill. The property will also boast the Pacific Northwest's first-ever luxury InterContinental® Hotel (www.intercontinental.com), with 266 hotel rooms, event space, restaurants and bar, gym and spa, and a dedicated concierge team.

The Residences at Avenue Bellevue presentation center, located at 810 102nd Avenue NE, will open to the public on September 28, 2019. For more information about Avenue Bellevue, please email info@liveatavenue.com or visit www.liveatavenue.com.

Avenue Bellevue was designed in partnership by Seattle-based, award-winning architecture firms Weber Thompson (www.weberthompson.com) and CollinsWoerman (www.collinswoerman.com), as well as Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA) (www.hba.com), the largest hospitality design firm in the world.

Fortress Development is a commercial real estate developer and privately held investment company based in Bellevue, Washington. Founded by Andy Lakha, a Bellevue resident who has been in commercial real estate for more than two decades, Fortress' diverse team brings more than a century of combined experience and a commitment to quality, and to creating homes and communities that matter. For more information, visit www.fortressdevelopment.com .

