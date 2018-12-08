Fortress Financial Services, Inc., an Experienced National Tax Resolution Company, Appears on Spotlight

BEND, Ore., Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Dec. 8, at 4 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (1 p.m. PST), Fortress Financial Services, an experienced national tax resolution services company with in-house tax attorneys, will be featured on Spotlight Television.

Spotlight Television is a national television show, airing on the Fox Business Channel as sponsored content, that reaches the business audience in over 80 million homes, and conducts one-on-one interviews with business leaders and innovators.

Fortress Financial's Vice President, Michael A. Zacha featured video Interview.

Fortress Financial Services has been chosen to be featured on the show to discuss tax resolution strategies, tax settlements, halting aggressive tax collection actions, and how Fortress Financial stands out from competitors. Fortress Financial Services, Inc., based in Bend, Oregon, is a leading national tax resolution service provider. Since being launched in 2003, they have helped thousands of individuals and businesses in collections with the Internal Revenue Service or state taxing authorities to overcome serious tax issues.

With a strong team of experts — all cases are handled personally by experienced licensed attorneys — the company has become one of the most recommended services when it comes to helping people find positive tax resolutions and outcomes.

The interview, which can be viewed here, will give people a real insight into how tax issues can be easily resolved with the right professional assistance.

A serious tax liability with the IRS or a state taxing authority can be one of the most stressful, aggravating, and expensive experiences a person or business can go through. Without the help of sound professional assistance, it can result in serious financial difficulties, including seized bank accounts, the loss of a business, the inability to meet basic family living expenses, garnished paychecks or even the loss of a home. Fortress Financial Services is there to reduce that stress, prevent or mitigate the harsh consequences, and resolve the problem in a favorable manner.

The featured interview with Fortress Financial's Vice President, Michael A. Zacha, is going to be very informative for those that have or are worried about unpaid taxes owed to the IRS or a state taxing authority.

About Fortress Financial Services, Inc.

Fortress Financial Services, Inc. has been helping American taxpayers resolve tax liabilities and other related financial problems since 2003. It is a medium-sized firm: large enough for its staff to keep each other abreast of changes within the IRS and state taxing authorities while, at the same time, small enough to ensure that no client gets lost in the shuffle. To learn more about Fortress Financial Services, Inc., please visit https://taxfortress.com.

Media Contact:

Michael A. Zacha

mzacha@taxfortress.com

877-777-7430

