Fortress Tax Relief: Taking On A New Name And A New Look

BEND, Ore., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortress Financial Services, Inc. is known nationwide for providing exemplary tax relief and tax resolution services. To avoid confusion with traditional financial services companies and to better describe the business with a shorter, more relevant name, Fortress Financial Services, Inc. would like to introduce a new name: Fortress Tax Relief . Fortress Tax Relief has a team of tax relief professionals would like clients and the public to know, although the name has changed, the superior tax relief services have not. Fortress Tax Relief would also like to be clear that there has been no change in ownership, corporate structure, staffing or management team.

What to Expect from Fortress Tax Relief

Clients can continue to expect an experienced tax attorney to work on their behalf when they're facing the Collection Division of the IRS or a state taxing authority. Fortress Tax Relief has the knowledge and expertise to minimize or eliminate the chances of enforced collections while simultaneously pursuing the most favorable tax resolution terms available by law, often saving clients thousands of dollars—or settling for a tiny fraction of the total taxes due.

Fortress Tax Relief attorneys have over 70 years of combined experience in resolving tax liabilities. Fortress Tax Relief represent taxpayers in all 50 states, and offer tax relief services to both individuals and businesses.

Fortress Tax Relief Mission Statement:

To provide clients with the best tax collection representation available in the United States ;

; To provide excellent representation at reasonable rates, thereby providing clients with outstanding value;

To treat all clients with evenhandedness, dignity, and respect at all times; and

To always recommend what is best for clients-not what is best for Fortress Tax Relief.

To learn how to avoid bank account levies, assets seizures, and wage garnishments or if you are interested in learning how to settle or reduce tax liability, please give Fortress Tax Relief a call.

Michael A. Zacha

Vice President, Fortress Tax Relief

(877) 777-7430

