Fortune and Great Place to Work® Name Activus Connect One of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Women™, Ranking #10

The Best Workplaces for Women award is based on an analysis of survey responses from more than 5.6 million employed Americans. In that survey, an astounding 93% of Activus Connect's workforce said that it is a great place to work. This number is 34% points higher than the average U.S. company!

Activus Connect, a certified owned and operated Women & Minority organization lives the ethos of Elevating Experiences and has the distinction of being comprised of industry experts who have collectively helped to shape what is commonly referred to as the "at-home, work-from-home, virtual-agent delivery model." At their core and in their actions, Activus Connect is a values-based business focused on doing what is right above anything else. They do so with passion, integrity, respect, authenticity, and joy, aiming to enrich lives and cultivate communities locally and globally.

"It is a great honor to continue to have Activus Connect recognized as a company committed to elevating experiences on behalf of our entire Ambassador community. Over the preceding eighteen months, millions of women worldwide were asked to adapt to working from home while also caring for their families when the global pandemic required us to work remotely and safely. As a mother and entrepreneur, I am grateful myself to have the opportunity to build and run a successful business at home and to support others who choose to do the same," Minerva Serrano, President and Chief Financial Officer said.

The Best Workplaces for Women list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"These companies have made a commitment to fostering equity in the workplace. With the data about gender inequity in mind, the Best Workplaces for Women braved the task of combatting gender inequity by ensuring their women employees feel safe, heard, challenged and valued," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®.

Earlier this year, Activus Connect also ranked as a Best Workplace for Millennials™.

About Activus Connect

Activus Connect is a premium customer experience outsourcing solutions provider operating across the United States and Puerto Rico. The company has evolved the traditional approach to BPO and contact center services by leveraging its SmartVirtual™ platform in an exclusive work-at-home setting. Operating across all verticals, Activus provides multilingual, multichannel, voice, and non-voice customer care, sales, retention, social media moderation, and technical support services.

For more information about Activus Connect, visit www.activusconnect.com.

About the Best Workplaces for Women™ and Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces for Women™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 5.6 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Media Contact: [email protected]



SOURCE Activus Connect

Related Links

https://www.activusconnect.com

