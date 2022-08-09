Fortune and Great Place to Work Name Fusion One of the 2022 Best Medium Workplaces

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Medical Staffing has landed a spot on the Fortune and Great Place to Work Best Medium Workplaces list. Earning this spot means Fusion is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

To determine the Best Medium Workplaces list, Great Place to Work analyzed the survey responses of over 200,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies with 100 to 999 U.S. employees. In that survey, 98% of Fusion's employees said Fusion is a great place to work.

"Winning an award that is determined by how our employees feel about working at Fusion is a very special thing," said Fusion CEO Steve Koesters. "We're honored to be recognized on the 2022 Best Medium Workplaces list because it lets us know our employees feel valued, and we know what standard we want to keep up with and improve on moving forward."

The Best Medium Workplaces list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"It's not the size of an organization that makes it great, but how the organization treats its people," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "And these medium workplaces have proven that the inspiring cultures they've created go head-to-head with those of any large corporation. Leaders at these companies put their people first, and in return, achieve stronger business results than the average workplace."

About Fusion Medical Staffing:

Fusion Medical Staffing connects traveling healthcare professionals with their dream job anywhere in the country. We give our travelers the support they need to be heroes in their workplace. We exist to ensure everyone we touch has a better life. We strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

