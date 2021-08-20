Fortune and Great Place to Work® Name Holiday Retirement One of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Aging Services™, Ranking #4

WINTER PARK, Fla., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Holiday Retirement as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Aging Services™. This is Holiday's fourth consecutive year being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at fourth place. Earning a spot means that Holiday Retirement is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces in Aging Services award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 220,000 current employees. In that survey, 79% of employees said Holiday is a great place to work, compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

"We couldn't be happier that our incredible employees have once again voted us as a Best Workplace in Aging Services," said Holiday Retirement CEO Lilly Donohue. "We believe great companies start with great people. Each day they do extraordinary things to help our residents live their best lives."

The Best Workplaces in Aging Services list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization. Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"We are incredibly proud of The Best Workplaces for Aging Services. They fought bravely and saved countless lives during the COVID-19 pandemic," says Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, CEO of Activated Insights, the partner of Great Place to Work in senior care. "Years of research has shown how great workplaces contribute to lower employee turnover and better quality of life for seniors. These honored workplaces showcase the compassion and stories behind the research. Our biggest congratulations and appreciation go to these awardees."

About Holiday Retirement and Atria Senior Living

Holiday Retirement is part of Atria Senior Living's senior housing portfolio. Atria Senior Living is a leading operator of independent living, assisted living, supportive living and memory care communities in more than 430 locations in 45 states and seven Canadian provinces. Atria is now the residence of choice for more than 43,000 older adults, and the workplace of choice for more than 18,000 employees. Atria creates vibrant communities where older adults can thrive and participate, know that their contributions are valued, and enjoy access to opportunities and support that help them keep making a positive difference in our world. Glennis Solutions, a subsidiary of Atria Senior Living, is the only fully integrated, cloud-based software suite specifically designed to serve the senior housing industry. For more information about Atria, visit AtriaSeniorLiving.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram. For career opportunities and more information about working for Atria, visit AtriaCareers.com. For more information on Glennis Solutions, visit GlennisSolutions.com. For more information about Holiday Retirement, visit HolidaySeniorLiving.com.

About the Best Workplaces in Aging Services™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces in Aging Services™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 220,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com

About Activated Insights®

Activated Insights is the senior care division of Great Place to Work and provides employee and resident surveys to aging services provides. With an expertise in senior care, Activated Insights is committed transform the aging experience by impacting the lives of seniors, families, staff, and others in senior care through research, data, and technology.

Learn more at activatedinsights.com

