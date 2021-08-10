Fortune and Great Place to Work® Name OneSignal as a 2021 Best Small & Medium Workplaces™, Ranking #68

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSignal, the leading solution for customer engagement messaging, announced that it has been awarded by Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine as one of the 2021 Best Small & Medium Workplaces™. The company came in at 68th place as one of the best companies to work for in the country. Supported by a passionate team, OneSignal strives to build a healthy, encouraging environment where employees feel driven and supported to take on new challenges while also feeling confident in their teams.

The Best Small & Medium Workplaces award is based on an analysis of survey responses from more than 280,000 current employees. In that survey, 96% of employees at OneSignal said it is a great place to work compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. OneSignal employees expressed a high level of trust in management and confidence that they are given the right tools and support to do their jobs, while also supporting OneSignal's company culture that encourages others to try new methods and ways to collaborate, regardless of the outcome.

"We are thrilled to be recognized in this prestigious list, as we pride ourselves on our innovative and collaborative company culture that is inclusive to all. When going through times of uncertainty like this past year and a half, it is even more important for leadership to communicate openly with their teams and inspire their people to work toward the same goal," said George Deglin, CEO of OneSignal. "We could not have reached the success we have had without the feedback and hard work of our employees, and we are committed to continue fostering a culture of collaboration, flexibility and work-life balance."

The Best Small & Medium Workplaces list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization. Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"These companies may be small in size, but their impact and commitment to improving employee experience stacks up against some of the world's largest corporations," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. "Their ability to scale business while maintaining a high level of employee care is nothing short of amazing. A job well done to the Best Small & Medium Workplaces."

OneSignal is the world's most widely used customer engagement messaging solution, enabling 1.3 million developers and over 750 thousand apps and websites to intelligently segment and collectively deliver over 8 billion messages daily. For more information on available careers at OneSignal, please visit https://onesignal.com/careers .

About OneSignal

OneSignal is the market-leading customer messaging and engagement solution, offering mobile and web push notifications, in-app messaging, SMS, and email. OneSignal's powerful multi-channel platform enables one million businesses to deliver over eight billion messages daily. Powered by superior architecture, OneSignal is designed to scale and deliver personalized and engaging messages for businesses of all sizes. By providing an open API, extensive documentation, free accounts, and intuitive personalization and analytics tools, OneSignal helps businesses of all sizes provide a seamless messaging experience to create meaningful customer connections.

OneSignal was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California with offices in New York City and London. Learn more at https://onesignal.com .

About the Best Small & Medium Workplaces™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Small & Medium Workplaces™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 280,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey . Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

Media Contact

Lisa Cravens

Lumina Communications for OneSignal

[email protected]

408-680-0563

SOURCE OneSignal