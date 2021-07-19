Fortune and Great Place to Work® Name Protiviti to the 2021 'Best Workplaces for Millennials' List

Our goal is to empower our people to move through their careers and lives in ways that matter to them. Tweet this

"Our goal is to empower our people to move through their careers and lives in ways that matter to them," said Scott Redfearn, executive vice president, global human resources, Protiviti. "Our people have myriad opportunities to set and achieve goals, take on stretch roles, champion causes and impact others. At its core, the Protiviti career is a leadership development journey, connecting individuals to a network of coaches and a series of experiences where they can develop their unique and full potential."

"The Best Workplaces for Millennials treat their employees like people, not just employees," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "These companies foster caring and respect for one another, at every level of the organization. The result is millennial employees who say they look forward to coming to work and – as our research says – are 50 times more likely to stay a long time."

Since 2015, Protiviti has been named consistently to the annual Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, which is also based on the Great Place to Work survey. The firm has also been recognized on multiple other Great Place to Work lists, including Best Workplaces for Diversity, Parents, and Consulting and Professional Services. Details of Protiviti's awards can be found at https://www.protiviti.com/US-en/company-recognition

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

