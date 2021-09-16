Fortune and Great Place to Work® Name Protiviti to the 2021 Best Workplaces for Women™ List

"Protiviti is committed to supporting women in their career choices and advancing them to leadership positions." Tweet this

"Our employee network group for women employees, which boasts a strong voluntary membership of both women and men, holds frequent panel discussions and learning sessions on issues related to women at work. We also have a network group to address the unique challenges experienced by women pursuing careers in technology. Anyone in Protiviti can attend events hosted by these groups and express their thoughts and concerns in a safe and supportive environment," said Kimberly Dickerson, a Protiviti managing director and leader of its employee network groups for women. "Their feedback helps us continue to build a workplace where women feel empowered, heard and valued."

Companies were only considered for the list if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization. Since 2015, Protiviti has been named consistently to the annual Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, which is based on the Great Place to Work survey. The firm has also been recognized on multiple other Great Place to Work lists, including Best Workplaces for Diversity, Millennials, Parents, and Consulting and Professional Services. Details of Protiviti's awards can be found at https://www.protiviti.com/US-en/company-recognition

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000 and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

