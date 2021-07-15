Fortune and Great Place to Work® Name Protiviti to the 2021 'Best Workplaces in New York' List

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named one of the Fortune 2021 Best Workplaces in New York™. To determine the list, Great Place to Work® analyzed confidential survey feedback from more than 78,000 employees in the New York tri-state area. Protiviti, who also made the list in 2020, is one of 60 large companies to be recognized this year.

Employees responded to over 60 survey questions describing the extent to which their organization creates a Great Place to Work For All™. Eighty-five percent of the evaluation was based on what employees said about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do. The survey also assessed their daily experiences of innovation, the company's values and the effectiveness of their leaders.

"We've worked hard to keep employee morale high during the unique challenges of the last year, so this recognition is gratifying," said Kimberly Dickerson, a Protiviti managing director and market lead for its New York office. "We've offered a range of additional programs and benefits to support our people during the pandemic, and we've utilized technology to make sure they stay connected and informed while working remotely. Our New York employees have participated in virtual wellbeing activities, such as meditation and yoga sessions, and online social events, including movie nights, book clubs, game shows and wine tastings. They've also been able to express their thoughts and concerns during our global Courageous Conversations events, which promote a safe environment for open dialogue on racial injustice and similar topics."

Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is. "Earning a spot on the Best Workplaces in New York list is an especially significant award this year, as the pace and shape of work has changed dramatically," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Leaders at these companies have showed exceptional care for their people. And this support resonates with all employee groups. It doesn't matter what pronoun they use, their experience level or their pay grade, all people have a great experience."

Since 2015, Protiviti has been named consistently to the annual Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, which is based on the Great Place to Work survey. The firm has also been recognized on multiple other Great Place to Work lists, including Best Workplaces for Diversity, Parents, Consulting and Professional Services, and regional lists in Texas, Chicago and the San Francisco Bay Area. Details of all Protiviti's awards can be found at https://www.protiviti.com/US-en/company-recognition.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

