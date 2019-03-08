Fortune Brands Global Plumbing Group Announces Promotion Of Jeff Swartz To President, GPG Americas

In his new role, Swartz will have responsibility for the entire GPG Americas region, which includes Moen's U.S. business, as well as the Moen and the House of Rohl business in Canada and Latin America. As president, he will continue to drive accelerated performance, leverage the shared customer base across the various companies within the GPG and strengthen the collaboration that already exists amongst the GPG regional teams.

"Jeff's promotion is a reflection of his proven abilities to drive results and put our strategic vision into action as we focus on profitable growth," said Cheri Phyfer, president, Global Plumbing Group. "Since joining our company in 2013, Jeff has established himself as a valuable leader and successful business partner throughout the GPG's evolution to a multi-brand, channel and geography business."

Swartz has more than 25 years of general management, operations, marketing and sales management experience. Prior to his position as senior vice president, GPG Global Operations, Swartz spent more than three years at Moen, which anchors the GPG portfolio, as vice president and general manager for U.S. Retail, as well as vice president and general manager for the Accessories business unit.

Before joining Moen, Swartz held various international leadership positions at Armstrong World Industries, including vice president, architectural specialties for Europe, Africa and the Middle East; and vice president of operations for ABP Europe. He received his bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering from Penn State University and his master's degree in Business Administration from the Columbia Business School at Columbia University.

