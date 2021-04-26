FORTUNE launches new education offerings with publication of The Best Online MBA Programs of 2021 ranking

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FORTUNE announced the launch of FORTUNE Education, a brand-new hub designed to help readers develop skills and advance in their careers. Curated by a team of expert journalists, FORTUNE Education is a destination for articles, insights, and ongoing reporting about what prospective students should know in order to make the best, most impactful decisions for their careers. FORTUNE Education will also produce rankings and ratings of graduate, post-graduate, executive education, and personal and professional improvement programs, informed by FORTUNE's unparalleled understanding of which skills matter to businesses today.

FORTUNE marked the launch of FORTUNE Education with the publication of The Best Online MBA Programs of 2021, the first of six higher education rankings to be published in 2021. FORTUNE uses multiple data sets to formulate education rankings, including data provided by schools, a "Brand Score" that is calculated from a FORTUNE-Ipsos survey of hiring managers and business professionals, and a weighted "FORTUNE 1000 Score," which considers business school alumni placement in the C-Suites of the biggest companies in the U.S.

In his CEO Daily newsletter this morning, FORTUNE CEO Alan Murray explains why FORTUNE chose to highlight online MBA programs first. "During the pandemic year, two things happened that are propelling this new initiative," he writes. "First, the speed of technological change—already head-spinningly fast—accelerated even more, underscoring the urgent need for programs that help workers acquire new skills to keep up with change. And second, digital access to everything expanded, making online education the dominant mode for lifelong learning."

FORTUNE's Top 10 Online MBA Programs of 2021 are:

1. University of North Carolina—Chapel Hill (Kenan-Flagler)

2. Indiana University—Bloomington (Kelley)

3. Carnegie Mellon University (Tepper)

4. University of Southern California (Marshall)

5. University of Florida (Hough)

6. University of Maryland—College Park (Smith)

7. University of Pittsburgh (Katz)

8. Syracuse University (Whitman)

9. University of Massachusetts—Amherst (Isenberg)

10. Rice University (Jones)

Education technology company 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU) will be the founding advertising sponsor for FORTUNE Education. 2U is the digital transformation partner to over 80 great non-profit colleges and universities, powering their online educational offerings, including undergraduate and graduate degrees, professional certificates, boot camps, and short courses.

"2U is thrilled to team up with Fortune as the founding advertising sponsor for the launch of its new FORTUNE Education hub," said 2U Co-Founder and CEO Christopher "Chip" Paucek. "Lifelong learning, the skills gap, and the future of work have never been more relevant to business and society, so FORTUNE Education is a welcome, timely, and much needed new editorial focus for Fortune that will bring its trusted journalism and perspective to these important issues."

