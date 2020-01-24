FORTUNE Magazine Honors Canon as One of World's Most Admired Companies

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a time of digital transformation, it is imperative for companies to continuously evolve in order to work smarter and thrive in the competitive business environment. Consistent with its strong brand value and focus on innovation, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to announce that its parent company, Canon Inc., has received the #5 Industry Ranking in the computers category on FORTUNE Magazine's "World Most Admired Companies" 2020 list.

Key attributes of Canon's reputation that stood out to FORTUNE Magazine's surveyed executive directors and analysts, allowing it to rank as one of the top five companies in the computers category, include the company's financial soundness, quality of products and services, global competitiveness and quality of management.

"It is an honor to work alongside a great team of talented professionals who continue to help the company grow every day due to their hard work and innovative efforts," said Christine Sedlacek, senior director and general manager, corporate communications, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Receiving this ranking showcases the strong overall value of the Canon brand as it reflects our corporate philosophy of Kyosei, living and working together for the common good, and dedication to meeting the needs of our customers."

FORTUNE's World Most Admired Companies study surveys executive directors and analysts from eligible organizations in order to identify the companies that hold the strongest reputations within their industries. Awarded companies are selected based on the following nine criteria: people management, quality of management, social responsibility, innovativeness, quality of products/services, use of corporate assets, financial soundness, long-term investment value, and global competitiveness.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2019† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

