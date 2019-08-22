Fortune Magazine Ranks Oklahoma Based Senior Star as a Top 10 Best Workplace for Aging Services Two Years in a Row

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Star CEO Anja Rogers announced today Senior Star ranks in the Top 10 on FORTUNE Magazine's list of Best Workplaces for Aging Services, released this morning by FORTUNE, and explains how data is transforming the industry.

The list is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. The year 2019 marks the second year FORTUNE has published their Aging Services list. It also marks the second year that Senior Star ranks among the top 10.

Survey results showed that employees scored Senior Star 8 points above the 2019 FORTUNE 100 Best benchmark on the statement, "My work has special meaning: this is not just a job." Two other statements stood out as exceptionally high ranked by employees of Senior Star; "This is a physically safe place to work," and, "When you join the company, you are made to feel welcome."

"Data points like these are critically important," said Senior Star CEO Anja Rogers. "I believe that when all people feel purpose at work, when safety is part of our wellness culture, and when fellow associates welcome each other generously from day one; these things translate into excellent service and care. The more we actively listen to the people behind the data, the more rapidly we become a great place to work for all."

The Great Place to Work, senior care division, reports that this year there were 40% more organizations and employees eligible for the Fortune list over the previous year, representing over 3,000 locations in senior care nation-wide.

"This year's industry participation indicates that operators recognize how these metrics help lift business results," said Rogers. "If this spirit continues, I expect the results of the data to be unmistakable; Senior Living will become an industry of choice across generations."

