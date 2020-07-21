Fortune Names Protiviti to 2020 'Best Workplaces in New York' List

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named to the Fortune 2020 'Best Workplaces in New York' list. To compile the list, survey administrator Great Place to Work analyzed anonymous survey feedback from nearly 45,000 New York-based employees who were asked to rate their companies' culture on more than 60 elements of their experience on the job, including respect, fairness of workplace decisions, camaraderie among the team and the extent to which employees trust their leaders. List rankings reward those companies who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization.

"Protiviti is committed to listening to its employees and where necessary initiating change, especially in these challenging times. It's both gratifying and heartening to know that our people believe in our leadership team and feel supported and included. I'm so proud to be part of this amazing team," said Kimberly Dickerson, a Protiviti managing director and market leader of the New York City office.

In addition to helping its clients solve critical business problems, the New York office team is dedicated to helping people in need in the local community. Among their community service projects, the employees regularly volunteer in the fight against hunger as part of Protiviti's 'i on Hunger' initiative. Recently, they also raised money for New York City's Frontline Heroes to deliver meals to a hospital in Queens and for the Northwell Health System hospitals to support their nurses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Best workplaces like Protiviti have built powerful foundations of trust and human connection to help carry their organizations through stressful and uncertain times, especially now," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "This gives companies on this list a powerful opportunity not just to do well for their people, but to do well for their businesses and for New York during these challenging times."

In February, Protiviti was named for the sixth consecutive year to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list. Data from the annual survey to determine the companies on that list, which is also administered by Great Place to Work, is used to compile the New York regional Best Workplaces list. The New York Best Workplaces stand out for exceling in one of the nation's most competitive marketplaces.

About the Best Workplaces in New York

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from nearly 45,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in the New York Metropolitan Statistical Area. This ranking was finalized prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and does not reflect companies' roles or responses to their people or communities in addressing the impact of the coronavirus. To learn more about Great Place to Work, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000 and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

Editor's note: Protiviti photo available upon request.

SOURCE Protiviti

Related Links

http://www.protiviti.com

