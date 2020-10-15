Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc. Begins Expedited Mining Process

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Here To Serve Holding Corp. (OTC:HTSC) is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc. ("Fortune") retained Prairie Fire Enterprises to investigate, photograph and plan Fortune's exploration mining in Timmins, Ontario.

Prairie Fire performed an environmental investigation of the Fortune nickel claims by helicopter to map out the area's operating mines, mill plants, access and infrastructures. The geological team also made quick drops to take GPS readings on outcrops and sampling points, and locate the historical high-grade RCD hole with 3.5% Ni and 1.2% Cu. This drill hole is unique and one of the highest-grade nickel-bearing holes between Timmins and the Quebec border.

In addition, Prairie Fire has reported to Fortune that the Canada Nickel deposit in Crawford township is similar in geology to Fortune's claims in Gowan, except the geological unit in Gowan is much larger plus it has several types of intrusive porphyries that also host large copper and gold systems.

Fortune's CEO, Paul Riss, said, "We are very excited about the on-going exploration progress and the attention nickel is receiving in the electric vehicle battery supply chain. We have read that nickel is arguably the single most important metal component in electric vehicle batteries. Elon Musk has been quoted as saying that the battery cells should be referred to as nickel-graphite, because the primary constituent in the cell is nickel."

About Here To Serve Holding Corp.

Here to Serve Holding Corp. operates as several entities: Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc., ICF Industries Inc. ("ICF") and Executive Industries, which operates as a division of ICF.

Fortune intends to become a player in the exploration and production of nickel, gold and other precious metals internationally. The company is focused primarily on nickel exploration as the battery metals are projected to explode in the coming years along with the EV market. The company's core mission is to supply the major nickel contracts awarded by the largest EV manufacturer in the world.

ICF is a distribution, consulting and sales corporation designed to supply construction material throughout North America. ICF has contracts to distribute a diverse array of industrial products such as stuccoes, plasters, and insulated concrete forms from strategically designated vendors.

Executive Industries offers corporate advisory, consulting and marketing services to both public and privately-owned companies. Executive Industries helps entities with corporate strategy, negotiation, corporate structure, marketing and executive management decisions.

