FORTUNE Recognizes Ryan as One of the 2018 Best Workplaces for Parents

DALLAS, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in the Firm's history, Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has been named to FORTUNE's 2018 Best Workplaces for Parents. The recognition highlights companies that offer generous, fully paid business days for parental leave, on-site daycare, and compensation for offsite childcare.

"Building trust is one of Ryan's most important values. Knowing our employees who are working parents trust us to create an environment that offers work-life success is a testament to the culture we have established," said G. Brint Ryan, chairman and CEO of Ryan. "We believe in open communication and encourage our employees to share their ideas for making Ryan a great place to work. Using platforms like RyanInnovates to proactively seek and gather feedback from them has enabled us to create an outstanding team environment where everyone can excel."

The Firm created RyanInnovates as a tool for employees to make suggestions that enhance client satisfaction, increase financial growth, and enrich the employee experience. All recommendations are open for every employee to see, share, and comment how each idea would benefit their role at Ryan. These suggestions are closely monitored and have brought Firm-wide improvements to the team culture, such as providing a tax-free adoption assistance benefit of $5,000 and eight weeks of paid leave for parental leave.

According to one Ryan employee, "myRyan has been a blessing to me and my family and has been very beneficial as a single mother with teenagers. Thank you, Ryan!"

Great Place to Work® conducted surveys across the country to determine whether an employer qualifies for the list. This survey pool represents more than 60 anonymous survey questions rating their employers. Of the 905 Ryan employee responses, 37 percent of the respondents are parents.

95 percent of parents believe they can take time off when necessary

93 percent feel encouraged to balance work and personal life

92 percent believe that the benefits offered by Ryan are special and unique

97 percent feel Ryan is a great place to work

"The companies featured on the 2018 Best Workplaces for Parents list offer excellent, flexible, and balanced workplaces," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "What makes these companies stand out is how they respond to parents' needs beyond childcare and continue to invest in their development, which shows how they continue to value them after they became parents."

About Best Workplaces for Parents

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing more than five-million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. Its analysis focused on parents' overall feedback, analyzing how their experiences compared to that of their colleagues, and assessing the quality of parental leave, adoption, flexible schedule, child care, and dependent health care benefits. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies produce better business results by focusing on workplace culture. Powered by more than 30 years of research, Emprising®, its SaaS-enabled survey and analytics platform, gives companies access to the assessments, data, and reporting needed to build a high-trust, high-performance culture.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a six-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multidisciplinary team of more than 2,200 professionals and associates serves over 14,000 clients in more than 50 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. "Ryan" and "Firm" refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

