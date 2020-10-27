Fortune50 Logistics Company Selects Tenfold to Improve Customer Experience and Increase Productivity Globally for 10,000 Customer Service Reps

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenfold, the world's leading provider of Advanced CTI solutions announced today that a global Fortune50 Logistics Company has selected Tenfold's offering powered by their strategic partnership with Avaya to transform and improve their global service operations for 10,000 customer service reps.

This collaboration will natively connect Tenfold's real-time cloud integration layer and intelligent integrated desktop agent with the market-leading Avaya Contact Center and Unified Communications suite for a fully integrated experience within the Company's Salesforce Service Cloud environment.

The client turned to Tenfold to deliver an integrated customer management solution providing rich telephony controls for Avaya, blended voice and digital channel enablement between Avaya & Salesforce, automated interaction data capture, and workflow compression. By providing this critical link between CRM and telephony, the contact center representatives will significantly increase productivity, drive reliability and completeness of CRM business data, and deliver a superior customer experience.

"Customer expectations have changed, requiring sales and service teams to deliver real-time, personalized and contextual experiences at scale." said Dan Sincavage, COO and Founder, Tenfold. "Tenfold's AI-driven cloud technology equips agents with relevant real-time customer data and insights to more thoroughly and efficiently serve their customers, while offering them the flexibility they need to adapt the solution overtime to meet the ever-changing needs of their customers, employees and service operations."

In support of this global transformation, the client will utilize Avaya's advanced contact center and intelligent routing solutions coupled with Tenfold's Advanced CTI offering alongside Salesforce Service Cloud CRM. The deep integration of these technologies will provide a completely unified agent desktop experience bringing together real-time contextual customer data, interaction management and sales/service workflows, along with full customer journey reporting & analytics and improved quality assurance and workforce management capabilities.

About Tenfold

Tenfold is a global leader in Next Generation CTI solutions for sales and service organizations of all sizes. Our Cloud-First approach and Intelligent Integrated Desktop Agent combined with our productized, yet highly configurable real-time integration layer between business applications and communication channels maximizes ROI for companies on voice and CRM.

Tenfold has over 800 deployments in more than 90 countries. Its customers include many large enterprise companies across a range of sectors, including telecommunications, insurance, financial services, hospitality and healthcare. Backed by Andreessen-Horowitz and Salesforce Ventures, Tenfold is trusted by its customers and partners to improve and analyze more than 1.5 Billion interactions every year. For more information, please visit http://www.tenfold.com

SOURCE Tenfold

Related Links

http://www.tenfold.com

