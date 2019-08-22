FortuneBuilders Takes Their Financial Education Initiative To Africa

The trip began in Cape Coast at the Academy of Christ the King private school. Professional youth and motivational speaker, JP Servideo, as well as the rest of the FFB team held a two-day camp for over 80 students where they spoke on topics related to financial education and smart investing.

"We were warmly welcomed by the Academy's headmistress and were honored to work with such an inspiring and enthusiastic group of teens," relayed Servideo. "Watching kids get so excited about learning is always the most humbling experience."

Next, the FFB team took their efforts to Koforidua, where Servideo gave a speech to over 1000 girls at the Mamfe Methodist Girls High School. He opened their school year with a presentation that provided the young women with tactical tips on how to set and achieve their personal and financial goals.

FFB concluded their trip with a two-day camp at the Arena of Glory Church. There, Servideo spoke on the importance of believing in yourself and provided the teens several tools and resources that aimed to help them succeed in their lives.

"With over forty teens in the church community — some of whom never learned to read or write — the final trip to Accra was especially memorable for the FFB team as the students were so eager to learn. It was truly inspiring to see," Servideo continued.

Future FortuneBuilders was established to bring financial literacy education to teens, giving them the tools to succeed in a world with ever-growing competition. Currently, their initiative is bringing educational events across the US and beyond. This trip to Africa marks their second international educational event.

