Forum Financial Management Achieves Milestone Surpassing $5 Billion in Assets

LOMBARD, Ill., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Financial Management, LP has grown to more than $5.3 billion of assets managed or serviced as of December 31, 2020, representing an increase of $3.2 billion in assets and an additional 38 advisors since the beginning of 2016. Forum has 16 partners and 63 advisors serving clients from 34 offices around the country including offices in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, New York, Texas, Utah and Virginia.

Forum partners and advisors have helped achieve this growth by remaining focused. Forum's experienced financial advisors, who all adhere to a consistent investment philosophy based on Dimensional and Vanguard funds, deliver highly personal financial planning through a fiduciary framework. This framework has attracted clients and advisors who believe in this investment approach and style of financial planning.

Over the past 12 months, Forum added two new partners with David Smith, founder of David Smith Advisory, based in Florida and Marie Stark based in New York. In addition to Smith's Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) practice, Forum added four RIAs in 2020 under Forum's TAMP service via its Wealth Advisor Alliance. Forum has since increased the total number of RIAs under the Wealth Advisor Alliance to 15.

Regarding Forum's plans to expand its national presence, Jonathan Rogers, Forum co-managing partner, said that 2021 will be a continuation of the firm's long-term strategy for growth and sustainability. Rogers said: "We view this milestone as the direct result of Forum's overarching vision to improve the lives of our clients and their families now as well as provide continuity across generations."

In 2020, Forum was named as one of Barron's 2020 Top 100 RIA Firms. Forum appeared at #65 on the Barron's 2020 list of America's Best RIA Firms. For the first time last year, the Barron's rankings formula contained several new metrics including staff diversity and succession planning.

Forum Co-Managing Partner Nirav Batavia weighed in on the firm's growth: "Our steady growth over the past 10 years is a testament to our clients, advisors and associates' belief in our investment philosophy and our long-term vision. The founders of the firm who came before us developed a tremendous platform for Forum Financial Management, and Jonathan and I are excited to continue to build on that foundation for decades to come. We see a lot of opportunity for a national, 100% advisor-owned firm to flourish well into the future."

Nearly 12 years after Forum was established, Forum remains 100% advisor owned within the partnership group. Norbert Mindel, Forum co-founder and partner, noted that the firm was built to withstand periods of significant volatility and uncertainty. Mindel said: "Twelve years ago, the founders of Forum wanted to build a national, advisor-owned firm and this milestone is evidence of the success of our model. We were and are committed to staying independent and continuing our investment in technology, people and the next generation of advisors."

For more information about Forum Financial Management, visit www.forumfin.com

Third-party rankings and recognition from rating services or publications are no guarantee of future investment success. Working with a highly rated advisor does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. These ratings should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client nor are they representative of any one client's evaluation. Generally, ratings, rankings and recognition are based on information prepared and submitted by the advisor.

Forum Financial Management, LP is registered as an investment advisor. The home office is located at 1900 S. Highland Ave., Suite 100, Lombard, IL 60148. Before making an investment decision, please contact our office at 630.873.8520 to receive a copy of Forum's Advisory Agreement and Form ADV Part 2A, which includes Forum's fee schedule. web: www.forumfin.com

