Forum Financial Management, LP Named to the 2020 Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers

LOMBARD, Ill., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Financial Management, LP has been named to the 2020 Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers (FT 300). As of December 2019, Forum Financial Management has more than $4.5 billion of assets under management and serviced.

Karma Forrestal, Forum partner and co-founder of the Forum Women's Initiative, attributes the steady increase of new clients in the first half of 2020 to efforts by Forum advisors to counsel as many clients and new investors as possible. A feat not easily accomplished in the middle of a pandemic, as Forrestal relates in her July FPA Next Generation Planner feature article on COVID-19 and previous market crises.

Regarding Forum's consecutive appearances on the FT 300, Forrestal said, "We are committed to the growth of this firm, which we have defined as growth that is simultaneously sustainable into the future for our clients and our advisors. Over the past few months, Forum advisors have devoted themselves to connecting with clients via phone, email and video calls. The pandemic has forced all of us (advisors and clients) to develop new habits and reflect on what is most important."

Forum Financial Management continues to expand its national presence, now with 75 financial advisors and 34 offices around the country including offices in California, Colorado, Florida, New York, Texas, Utah and Virginia. Forum advisors collectively hold 105 industry certifications (as of April 2020).

In light of the events that have defined 2020, Jonathan Rogers, Forum co-managing partner, commented, "These are stressful times to be either an investor or an advisor. We still do not have a clear idea when our world will return to relative normalcy. Our clients have taken comfort during these times that the financial plans we put in place anticipated weathering storms like this one, and we also plan for these kinds of events as a firm. We do not know what will happen in the future, but both for our clients and for our firm, we must plan for uncertainty and know what to do to thrive despite it."

Forum Financial Management was selected as one of 19 firms in Illinois to appear in the seventh edition of the FT 300, which evaluates firms based on six factors including AUM, AUM growth rate and industry certifications. The firms included on the 2020 FT 300 represent 39 states and Washington, D.C. with the median AUM of $1.9 billion.

Forum Financial Management, LP is registered as an investment advisor. The home office is located at 1900 S. Highland Ave., Suite 100, Lombard, IL 60148. Before making an investment decision, please contact our office at 630.873.8520 to receive a copy of Forum's Advisory Agreement and Form ADV Part 2A, which includes Forum's fee schedule. web: www.forumfin.com

Third-party rankings and recognition from rating services or publications are no guarantee of future investment success. Working with a highly rated advisor does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. These ratings should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client nor are they representative of any one client's evaluation. Generally, ratings, rankings and recognition are based on information prepared and submitted by the advisor.

The Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers is an independent listing produced annually by Ignites Research, a division of Money-Media, Inc., on behalf of the Financial Times (July 2020). The FT 300 is based on data gathered from RIA firms, regulatory disclosures, and the FT's research. The listing reflected each practice's performance in six primary areas: assets under management, asset growth, compliance record, years in existence, credentials and online accessibility. Over 750 qualified firms applied for the award, 300 of which were selected (40%). This award does not evaluate the quality of services provided to clients and is not indicative of the practice's future performance. Neither the RIA firms nor their employees pay a fee to The Financial Times in exchange for inclusion in the FT 300.

