Forum Health Acquires Chicago-Area Practice

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Health LLC has acquired Advanced Integrative Healthcare, a functional and integrative medical practice based in Bloomingdale, Illinois.

Forum Health unites practitioners nationwide who share a root-cause approach to personalized healthcare. Member benefits include year-round provider consultations, health coaching, and access to a virtual network of collaborative specialists. Care plans — informed by lifestyle, environment, and genetics — are built around each patient's unique health goals.

The Bloomingdale practice is led by William Epperly, MD, a board-certified family physician with more than 30 years of experience. Epperly is also a certified clinical nutritionist.

"Proper nutrition is often the first step to a healthy lifestyle," said co-CEO Craig Weston. "Dr. Epperly's expertise in this area is particularly exciting for us. His team has helped so many people overcome allergies, hormone issues, chronic fatigue, and bowel problems."

Epperly said joining Forum Health will allow the practice to expand treatment offerings and welcome new patients.

"My team and I are excited to start leveraging the expertise of this nationwide community of providers," he said. "With support from Forum Health, we'll be able to give our patients more tools to live a healthy, active life."

Epperly graduated from the University of Illinois College of Medicine. He completed a family practice residency at St. Joseph Hospital in Chicago, serving as co-chief resident his last year. He's also a fellow of the American Academy of Family Practice and a former fellow of the American Academy of Otolaryngic Allergy. He belongs to the Obesity Medicine Association, the North American Menopause Society, and the Christian Medical and Dental Association.

About Forum Health

Forum Health LLC is a nationwide provider of personalized healthcare. Steeped in the powerful principles of functional and integrative medicine, Forum Health providers take a root-cause approach to care. They listen and dig deep — exploring lifestyle, environment, and genetics to help each patient achieve their health goals. Members have access to advanced medical treatments and technology, with care plans informed by data analytics and collaborative relationships. To learn more, visit forumhealth.com.

