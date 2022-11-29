Forward Networks Named Leader in GigaOm Radar Report for Network Validation

Forward Enterprise recognized as the only solution that offers complete visibility into the network topology and outperforms 13 other solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Networks announced today that it has been named the highest-ranked leader in the 2022 GigaOm Radar Report for Network Validation. The report recognizes Forward Enterprise as the only solution that offers complete visibility into the network topology and outperforms 13 other solutions. The report ranks Forward Enterprise as exceptional for its features and capabilities, impact on organizations, and deployment model that spans on-premises and private and public clouds.

The GigaOm Radar report analyzes key criteria and evaluation metrics across 14 vendors' offerings. The report provides a forward-looking assessment, plotting each solution's current and projected position over a 12-to-18-month window. Forward Networks is ranked a "Leader" and "Outperformer" for supporting "a broad range of vendor devices with sophisticated validation and automated remediation capabilities."

According to the report, "Offering complete visibility into the network topology, the leader in the space, Forward Networks, provides digital twin mapping of all possible traffic paths, while advanced search, validate, compare, and predict functions enable administrators to manage network behavior proactively in a vendor-agnostic manner."

"Network complexity has grown exponentially and it's no longer possible for the human brain to analyze and track network behaviors and configurations," said David Erickson, co-founder and CEO of Forward Networks. "Global enterprises need digital twin technology to ensure their networks are secure, predictable and agile. We're thrilled to see GigaOm conduct industry-wide research into how technology is helping network operations, security and cloud teams verify network configuration and behavior. Being named an outperformer is a true honor and testament to the hard work of our engineering team over the past decade."

Creating an accurate digital twin of the network, Forward Enterprise enables network operators to verify compliance, make data-driven decisions, prevent errors, and improve overall network security and health. The platform supports all major networking vendors and cloud, hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud environments, including Amazon AWS, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure.

"The network validation landscape offers several options, which can make choosing the right solution challenging," said Ivan McPhee, senior industry analyst, GigaOm. "Forward Enterprise was an outperformer across the board in our rigorous analysis, providing complete visibility to enable administrators to take a proactive approach to network security and reliability."

About Forward Networks

Forward Networks is revolutionizing the way large networks are managed. Forward's advanced software delivers a "digital twin" of the network, enabling network operators to ensure that the network is secure, reliable, and agile. The platform supports devices from all major networking vendors and cloud operators, including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.

Forward Networks was founded in 2013 by four Stanford Ph.D. graduates and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Investors include Goldman Sachs, Andreessen Horowitz, Threshold Ventures, and A. Capital.

