Forward Promise Awards $1.75 Million to Support Boys and Young Men of Color

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Promise, an initiative of The Moriah Group advocating for the healing, growing, and thriving of boys and young men of color (BYMOC), announced $1.75 million in general operating support to 23 community organizations. Each of these organizations have demonstrated lengthy track records of support, leadership, advocacy and partnership to affirm the humanity and healing of boys and young men of color within and across their respective communities. These organizations employ culturally responsive approaches to racial trauma in their youth programming, lead with authentic, asset-framed narratives of the lived experiences of those in communities, and mobilize youth and others to be change agents and advocates.

"These organizations work tirelessly for children of color–healing the injuries to their humanity that society inflicts on them and fighting for justice on their behalf," said Dr. Rhonda Bryant, CEO of The Moriah Group and Director of Forward Promise. "In the face of heightened racial injustices and a global pandemic deeply impacting communities of color, more than ever, children and youth of color need to be materially and emotionally supported and barriers to their thriving must be addressed and removed. "

Each of the 23 organizations will receive two-year, general operating support awards in the amount of $76,000. This funding is made possible by generous support from Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. The grantees receiving funding are identified below by region:

This cycle of funding represents the commitment of The Moriah Group and Forward Promise to support organizations building power to effect positive change for children and their village of support. Every day, children and youth of color experience dehumanization and the sting of racism that has real implications for their physical and mental health and well-being. By partnering with culturally responsive organizations, Forward Promise seeks to reclaim the humanity of children and youth of color and create more equitable opportunities in the communities where they live.

Attention to racism as a real factor in the lives of children, youth, and families of color is critical to making change. This investment acknowledges racialized trauma as a component of the trauma work that must be done to enable children of color and their families to heal, grow, and thrive. The ability for youth development organizations to effectively support healing from racism as a part of their programming is critical to the success, health, and well-being of children and youth of color.

