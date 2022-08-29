Forward Thinking Systems Adds Toyota Data Solutions Integration

JERICHO, N.Y., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Thinking Systems is proud to announce a collaboration with Toyota to offer embedded connected technology integration in IntelliHub. Businesses with Toyota fleet vehicles can now activate them to instantly stream data through IntelliHub without additional hardware.

This allows fleet managers to monitor their entire ecosystem of fleet assets (trackers, vehicles, cameras, etc.) alongside eligible Toyota vehicles in a single pane of glass. Each vehicle and asset generates data which our integration leverages to allow businesses to make informed decisions.

Fleets of all types and sizes can benefit from IntelliHub.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Toyota to offer new solutions," said David Isler, CEO of Forward Thinking Systems. "We can get customers up and running without ever touching the vehicle. This saves our customers installation costs and downtimes, and it's a fantastic addition to our other product offerings."

This integration requires no aftermarket equipment. To utilize a vehicle's real-time telemetry data via FTS' fleet management portal, IntelliHub, fleet managers need only to supply basic vehicle and security information via the customer portal.

About Forward Thinking Systems (FTS)

Forward Thinking Systems was established in 2005 and is dedicated to building fleet management solutions that give our customers an edge. Our software helps our customers reduce risk and increase safety, allowing them to run a more cost-efficient operation. We provide the insight you need to manage your vehicles, assets, and team from your phone or office. Fleet customer feedback is a crucial part of making the best solution for commercial fleets. That is why we offer all of our customers 24/7 support. Learn more at ftsgps.com.

About Toyota

Toyota has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 39,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 32 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant, in North Carolina, will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With the more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, a quarter of the company's 2021 U.S. sales were electrified.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

