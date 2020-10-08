ForwardLane Names Lauren Feldman Director of RIA Sales and Client Engagement

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ForwardLane (www.ForwardLane.com), whose powerful artificial intelligence technology provides advisors of all sizes with signals and next-best actions prompts, has named Lauren Feldman as Director of RIA Sales and Client Engagement.

In her new role, Feldman will lead ForwardLane's sales and client engagement for RIAs and broker/dealers. Her responsibilities include engaging with the RIA community and driving sales and growth for these firms with the ForwardLane P3 cloud-based product.

Lauren Feldman

"ForwardLane is committed to democratizing technology that provides next-best actions prompts, client signals and personalized insights to advisors of all sizes eager to grow their practices and increase productivity," said ForwardLane CEO and cofounder Nathan Stevenson. "The average RIA with at least 10 advisors can save $500,000 a year with the ForwardLane platform. With Lauren's experience and expertise with leading RIAs, we can, we have the capacity to reach out to as many firms as possible to offer them access to our AI-driven technology that will allow them to deliver hyper-personalized service to clients and find opportunities to organically grow their business."

Feldman was most recently Director of Euromoney Institutional Investor's RIA Institute, an exclusive membership that convenes leading independent RIAs and multi-family offices with premier asset management firms and service providers. In that role, Feldman drove networking, innovation and thought leadership among the RIA community.

"RIAs, financial advisors and wealth managers of all sizes deserve the opportunity to tap into next-best actions prompts and powerful signals," Feldman said. "I'm looking forward to directly working with the advisor community to help them utilize ForwardLane's cloud-based technology so they can streamline their processes, increase efficiency and engage with clients on a deeper, more personal level."

A UK native, Feldman holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in geography from Newcastle University in Newcastle, United Kingdom and a postgraduate certificate in international business practice from St. Mary's University in London.

About ForwardLane (www.ForwardLane.com):

ForwardLane's mission is to be the essential platform used by financial professionals for personalized conversations. Used by RIAs, broker dealers and large wealth and asset management firms, the patent-pending artificial intelligence insights platform processes vast quantities of enterprise data, distilling personalized insights 6.5X faster to drive growth, deepen and retain client relationships and save time. Do more business, more frequently.

