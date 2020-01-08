ForwardPMX Announces New Global Leadership

ForwardPMX is home to 1,000 experts across 25 offices and 15 countries around the world, managing over $1 billion in media. "Martin's development of the business has positioned us for continued growth and innovation," said newly appointed Global CEO, James Townsend. "We are expanding our palette of services across data, technology and media, and partnering with our clients to fuel growth for some of the world's most iconic brands. I'm incredibly proud to be working with the talented people at ForwardPMX, and look forward to announcing a diverse, global leadership team in the coming weeks."

Throughout 2019, Townsend served as ForwardPMX's Global Managing Director, working to drive increased consistency, collaboration and scale across the agency's talent base in Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific. An accomplished industry leader, his resume includes serving in a senior role on the Dentsu Aegis Network UK leadership team as 360i's European chief executive officer, where he led the Converse, Lidl and Enterprise accounts. As CEO of ForwardPMX, Townsend will continue to work alongside the agency's global leadership to accelerate talent development, drive client business and further advance ForwardPMX's consultancy, technology and brand performance offerings to deliver the modern business solutions that today's C-suite requires.

"James has an impressive track record of growing successful brand and data-driven performance businesses," said Mark Penn, Managing Partner and President of The Stagwell Group. "His vision and guidance will help elevate ForwardPMX as the clear choice for brands seeking a global, best-in-class partner to help them adapt, scale and deliver the experiences that win consumer loyalty."

