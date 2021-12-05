FOSS launches 2021FW Collection

Founded in September 2008, Foss is favored by young people for its multi-brand operation. Taking "Self-independence spirit" as the cornerstone of the brand, FOSS expresses its values and attitudes through its products, visuals and content output. FOSS specially invited Boah Kim to design the brand's exclusive symbol and color palette. Her clients include internationally renowned brands such as Balenciaga and Nike. She bridges the gap between the brand and the designer, creating a new brand symbol for FOSS, injecting the brand's DNA and encouraging today's young to find their own independent spirit and establish their own life coordinates.

The "Announcement 01" collection includes down jackets, hoodies/sweatpants and t-shirts, paying more attention to the details in design. By using a premium yet uncompromising pastel color palette as the base, the color collision between green and orange delivers a distinctive and playful visual effect. The iconic FOSS cross logo is printed and embroidered throughout the collection, creating a modest attitude and independent personality, offering a full set of matching options for both indoors and outdoors.

The collection aims to ignite the silent and inspire the brave. In this winter, speak for yourself with FOSS. "Announcement 01" 2021FW Collection is available in FOSS stores.

High-Res Images:

https://pan.baidu.com/s/13aHQw5CbpvDii9W28UVFNg Code:2tzj

Find out more about FOSS

WeChat Account: FOSSOFFICIAL

Official Weibo Account: FOSS OFFICIAL WEIBO

SOURCE FOSS